Ondo PDP Suspends Party Chairman Over Anti-Party Activities

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has announced the suspension of the state chairman, Fatai Adams.

The party cited anti-party activities as the reason for his suspension.

They explained that Adams was involved in some activities against the rules and regulations of the party.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the members of the SWC on Tuesday.

The statement read, “Pursuant to section 58(1b. C, f. H. And i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party to disrepute.

“He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week.

“The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party, the APC, into its ranks.”

In his reaction, Adams denied the allegation, saying some elements in the party were witch-hunting him because of the forthcoming bye-election in Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of the state.

He declared that he remained the chairman of the party.

“This will not stand, we know what they are trying to do. Their plan is to remove me so that they can execute their evil agenda for the Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency bye-election and we will not fall for that,” he said.