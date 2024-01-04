Why Buhari’s Former Minister Shunned Our Invite – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, did not shun its invitation, as reported by a section of the media.

Naija News understands that the EFCC is investigating a significant financial scandal, allegedly involving a N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure, reportedly linked to a contractor named James Okwete.

Despite being scheduled to report at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am on January 3, 2024, Umar-Farouq did not show up, leaving the investigators waiting for over eight hours. There was no official communication from her or her representatives explaining the absence.

The EFCC had written Umar Farouq to appear for questioning in furtherance of the ongoing probe.

“Hajia Sadiya didn’t show up at our office today for interrogation. In fact, she kept interrogators waiting for hours. Meanwhile, our operatives may arrest her this week and bring her in for questioning if she fails to show up tomorrow,” an official of the EFCC told The PUNCH.

But in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, explained that the former minister sent a letter that she couldn’t honour the invitation because she was indisposed due to health challenges.

He said: ”It is true that she didn’t show up, but she sent a letter pleading for more time, explaining that she had some health challenges.

”She didn’t shun the EFCC invitation. She actually gave reasons why she couldn’t meet up

”Her lawyer was also at the commission to brief the anti-graft agency of why she couldn’t come or honour the invitation.”

Oyewale said the commission had considered her plea and expected that she would honour the invitation without further delay, adding that there might not be any reason for her arrest as she had done the needful through her lawyer.

He also explained that the N37.1 billion being branded might not be a correct figure for the money misappropriated by the ministry

”On the figure that is being branded, I cannot categorically confirm the figure because it is an ongoing thing, We are still tracing all the transactions here and there. It may be more than that.

”We can’t publish a figure now until we finish the tracking, and it may be more than what is being brandished now,” he said.