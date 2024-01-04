President Tinubu Appoints New Executive Directors For NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Executive Directors for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Naija News reports that both agencies are under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy headed by the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The appointees in the NPA are listed below.

(A) Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA)

(B) Engr. Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA)

(C) Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA)

The appointees in NIMASA are listed below.

(D) Mr. Jibril Abba — Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services (NIMASA)

(E) Mr. Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NIMASA)

(F) Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations (NIMASA)

Ngelale said the President approved these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the new appointees will evolve the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunities for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.