FG Extends Free Train Rides

The federal government has extended the free train ride for Nigerians till Sunday, 7th January 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed on Thursday, January 4, by the minister of transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, who noted that the extension is based on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The free rides were initially announced to end on Thursday but the President has now extended it by three days.

The Minister said the extension is a further demonstration of the President’s care for the welfare of Nigerians and urged the citizens to take advantage of the extension.

The routes to be covered are the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna.

The statement read: “While over 163,000 Nigerians benefited from successful first leg of the yuletide initiative, President Tinubu, in further demonstration of his care for the welfare of Nigerians, directed that the free train service should be made available for extra 3 days to allow more Nigerians to take the advantage.

“The public is advised to note that this extension applies to all three routes currently being serviced by the Nigerian Railway Corporation as follows:

Lagos – Ibadan

Warri -Itakpe

Abuja – Kaduna

“It is hoped that Nigerians who are interested in travelling by rail will take full advantage of this unique opportunity aimed at enhancing people’s welfare.”

Naija News recalls that in the spirit of the yuletide, President Tinubu approved that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation, beginning from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Tinubu also said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during Yuletide.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics for the implementation have been worked out between the Minister of Transportation and the transport unions and luxurious bus owners.