Super Eagles 2023 AFCON Camp Update: Three More Players Arrive In Abu Dhabi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON camp is gradually hitting the limit as three more players arrive in the team’s camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier today, January 4.

At the end of Wednesday, January 3, only 19 players out of 25 touched down in the UAE to commence preparation for the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13 in Ivory Coast.

At the time of writing, the number of players at the Super Eagles camp has increased to 22 players which means that three more players are left to make it a full house.

Naija News gathered that Nigerian first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has arrived in camp after he was permitted to arrive late due to an engagement with his club, Omonia on Tuesday.

Umar Sadiq who was also on duty with his Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad on Tuesday, arrived at the Super Eagles camp earlier today.

The new boy on the team, Alhassan Yusuf who replaced the team’s reliable midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has also joined the team. Recall that Yusuf who plays for Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp had to replace Ndidi because the Leicester City defensive midfielder is currently battling with fitness issues.

As it stands, Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, and Kelechi Iheanacho who is not fully fit, are yet to arrive at the camp. However, Osimhen and Troost-Ekong are expected to touchdown in UAE today, January 4.

Below are all the Super Eagles players currently in the 2023 AFCON camp:

1. Musa

2. ⁠Omeruo

3. ⁠Simon

4. ⁠Ojo

5. ⁠Iwobi

6. ⁠Semi

7. ⁠Aina

8. ⁠Bassey

9. ⁠Lookman

10. ⁠Aribo

11. ⁠Onyeka

12. ⁠Bruno

13. ⁠Awaziem

14. ⁠Zaidu

15. ⁠Boniface

16. ⁠Onyedika

17. ⁠Osayi Bright

18. Chukwueze

19. Nwabali

20. Uzoho

21. Alhassan

22. Sadiq