Jose Peseiro Replaces Wilfred Ndidi In Super Eagles 2023 AFCON Squad

The Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jose Peseiro, has replaced Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, in the team’s 2023 AFCON squad.

Naija News has reported that the manager of EFL Championship club, Leicester City, Enzo Maresca, confirmed that Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are currently injured.

Both Iheanacho and Ndidi were absent in the Leicester City squad that defeated Huddersfield Town in the second tier of the English football system on Monday.

After the game, coach Maresca confirmed Iheanacho’s and Ndidi’s fitness status but added that both players will join the Super Eagles for the 2023 AFCON.

“Kele and Wilf are both injured, but they are now going to be with the international team,” he said.

However, earlier today, January 3, the Super Eagles’ official Instagram page confirmed that coach Peseiro has replaced Wilfred Ndidi with Alhassan Yusuf, even though the nature of Ndidi’s injury has not been confirmed.

Alhassan Yusuf has never played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in his career, hence, this is his first opportunity to do so.

The 23-year-old centre midfielder is currently playing for the Belgian club, Royal Antwerp. He joined the club from the Ukrainian club, IFK Göteborg, on July 16, 2021, for just €1 million.

So far this season, Alhassan Yusuf, now valued at €5 million, has played 25 times for Antwerp, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of writing, there was no update on whether injured Iheanacho would be replaced or not before the commencement of the 2023 AFCON on January 13.