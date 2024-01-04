19 Super Eagles Players Arrive In Abu Dhabi For 2023 AFCON Preparations

Nineteen Super Eagles players out of 25 have reported to the team’s camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as of Wednesday, January 3, ahead of the 2023 AFCON, which will commence on January 13.

Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for Chippa United, and Samuel Chukwueze, the winger for AC Milan, were the latest Super Eagles players to arrive on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ training camp will last one week in Abu Dhabi and end on Tuesday of the following week. They are expected to arrive in Lagos on January 9 and depart for Abidjan on January 10.

The team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, stated that the team began preparing for the AFCON event on Wednesday night.

Still anticipated in the camp are Alhassan Yusuf, Kelechi Iheanacho, Umar Sadiq, Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, and Francis Uzoho.

Olorunleke Ojo and Stanley Nwabali, Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemachi, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel are among the players currently in camp.

Also, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukuwze, Victor Boniface, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, and Joe Aribo are in camp.

Before they fly to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the 2023 AFCON, the Super Eagles are anticipated to play two pre-tournament friendly matches against Cape Verde and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria will play their first Group A game against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, their second group game against the host Ivory Coast on January 18, and their final group game against Guinea Bissau on January 22.