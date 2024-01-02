Three Super Eagles Players Set To Resume 2023 AFCON Camp Late

Three Super Eagles of Nigeria players, Francis Uzoho, Sadiq Umar, and Samuel Chukwueze are most likely to resume 2023 AFCON camping later than scheduled.

The Super Eagles camping for the 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates later today, January 2, and end on January 9.

Unfortunately, Uzoho, Umar, and Chukwueze won’t be available to report to the camp today as they have engagements with their respective clubs.

Before goalkeeper Uzoho leaves for the AFCON, his club in Cyprus, Omonoia Nicosia, will take on AEL limasson at the GSP Stadium by 6 p.m. later today to move up to second position in the Cypriot First Division standings.

As for Sadiq Umar, he has been permitted to resume late because his Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad need the Nigerian striker in the league game against Deportivo Alaves by 7:15 p.m. later tonight.

After a slow start to the La Liga season, Umar will be itching to score more goals against Alaves. He has scored two goals in the club’s last three games.

Whether Sociedad wins, draws, or loses, they will remain in sixth place in La Liga; yet, they will be eager to win to improve their chances of qualifying for Europe at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze is preparing to feature in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia match against Cagliari at 9 p.m. later tonight.

The Italian Serie A giants need the skillful Nigerian winger to secure a place in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Chukwueze hasn’t played in any Coppa Italia games this season, even though he has played for Milan in 18 Serie A and UEFA Champions League matches.

Uzoho, Umar, and Chukwueze are expected to unite with the rest of the Super Eagles squad in the Middle East on Wednesday, January 3.