Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 2nd January 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has signed the N28.7 trillion 2024 Budget into law.

The president, who arrived at his office from the airport at exactly 2pm, headed straight for the brief budget signing ceremony, surrounded by senior government officials.

He assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill at a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The ceremony was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday said his party, in 2024, will adjust to a new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Obi, in his New Year Message, said LP will remain firmly in opposition and keep the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its toes to protect the interest of Nigerians.

The former Governor of Anambra State said, “As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking good leadership over the years, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible.”

According to him, a new Nigeria is possible in spite of the numerous yet-to-be-fulfilled aspirations of citizens.

Expressing his heartfelt and warmest greetings to all Nigerians, Obi prayed to God to bless them richly and grant them good heart desires in the new year and beyond.

President Bola Tinubu, in his 2024 New Year’s address, extended an appeal to his former presidential election rivals, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), urging them to join forces for the nation’s welfare.

President Tinubu emphasized the need to transcend political divisions, stating that the election period is over.

He stressed the importance of uniting under the common goal of advancing Nigeria, setting aside past differences to focus on the country’s future.

Tinubu said, “In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress, and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.”

The President also disclosed that he is not oblivious to the frustration of Nigerians due to the high cost of living, and rising inflation, among other issues, adding that his administration is doing everything possible to deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, in his nationwide address, disclosed that everything he has done since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, has been in the best interest of the country.

The President in his New Year address, described last year as challenging and eventful in so many ways.

The president acknowledged that some decisions taken in the last seven months of his administration were difficult yet necessary to save the country from fiscal catastrophe.

Tinubu who acknowledged the high cost of living, unemployment among others, assured that these are not part of the renewed Hope agenda he promised Nigerians.

Rivers State Governor Siminilayi Fubara has affirmed that no level of political turmoil would disrupt the tenure of his administration.

Governor Fubara expressed his unwavering commitment to providing quality leadership, despite the efforts of those opposing his administration to dampen the spirit of the people of Rivers and disrupt the pace of development.

He urged the people of Rivers not to be disheartened by the ongoing crisis, emphasising that nothing would prevent him from successfully leading the affairs of the state.

Governor Fubara conveyed this message during a church service held at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on the New Year’s Eve of 2024, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Governor Fubara underscored that nothing will impede his administration from reaching its destination, as its foundation is firmly grounded in God, who alone will provide the grace to complete the process of building.

A former Minister of Interior and ex-governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has hinted at a potential political move in Osun State by the end of 2024.

He conveyed this message to his supporters during a Thanksgiving event organized by the Omoluabi Caucus in Ilesa, Osun State.

The event, attended by many leaders of the group, featured Aregbesola’s speech, which was later shared on Facebook by Lekan Arogundade.

He reflected on the internal dynamics within the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2022 governorship election.

Aregbesola recounted his attempts to unify the APC for the 2022 governorship election and his negotiations with representatives of the party’s ‘overall leader’ on the distribution of appointments.

Despite these efforts, he mentioned that the ‘overall leader’ did not honour the agreements, leading him to abstain from the APC’s 2022 governorship campaign in Osun State.

This decision followed a statement from a campaign organization leader advising uninvited members not to attend the campaign.

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to immortalise his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Having assumed office as the state governor following Akeredolu’s recent demise, Aiyedatiwa also committed to carrying on and finishing all projects initiated throughout the state by his late predecessor.

This assurance was conveyed during the governor’s New Year statewide address on Monday.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God for navigating through the difficulties, recognising 2023 as one of the most testing years in the state’s history.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law in keeping with his avowed commitment to maintaining a timeous, predictable, and efficient budget cycle.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that President Tinubu assented to the bill at the State House on Monday, shortly after returning to Abuja from Lagos.

Speaking at the signing of the bill, the President assured Nigerians that the implementation of the budget would be efficiently pursued and vigorously monitored, adding: “All the institutional mechanisms shall be held to account in ensuring diligent implementation”.

“All MDA’s have been directed to take responsibility and provide monthly Budget Performance Reports to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, which in turn shall ensure the veracity of such. The Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy shall hold regular reviews with the Economic Management Team, and, in addition, I shall Chair periodic Economic Coordination Council meetings,” he said

The top priorities of the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion are defence and internal security, job creation, macroeconomic stability, improved investment environment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

9. FG’s Transport Palliative, Rebate A Huge Success – Alake

The Chairman of the Committee on the Implementation of the End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Oladele Alake, has described the programme as a huge success, saying that it has benefited over 160,000 passengers across the country.

Dr. Alake, who is also the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, made this known in a progress report on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Alake said the programme, which was approved by President Tinubu on December 19, 2023, provided free transportation on the routes of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and 50 percent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 30 routes serviced by bus operators under the umbrella association, the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, ALBON.

He also added the programme was a demonstration of the president’s empathy and love for the Nigerian people, who are culturally and emotionally committed to travelling to their home towns at the end of the year.

According to him, the programme was also aimed to ease the financial burden of the citizens, who are facing some economic challenges due to the global pandemic and other internal factors.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sharply criticized President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, calling it a “harvest of deceit, false claims, and empty promises.”

This reaction follows Tinubu’s speech where he acknowledged the frustration of Nigerians due to recent economic decisions, including fuel subsidy removal and Naira devaluation.

In his address, President Tinubu admitted to the challenges faced by Nigerians and defended his administration’s decisions as necessary to prevent a fiscal crisis.

He highlighted the removal of the decades-long fuel subsidy as a key measure.

Reacting to the speech, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Tinubu’s address as uninspiring and failing to tackle critical national issues.

The party pointed out the President’s neglect of issues like insecurity, economic hardship, high inflation, and unemployment.

The PDP accused Tinubu’s administration of implementing policies that worsened the nation’s socio-economic situation.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.