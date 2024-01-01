We Will Not Only Give Akeredolu Befitting State Burial, Will Also Immortalise His Name – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to immortalise his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Having assumed office as the state governor following Akeredolu’s recent demise, Aiyedatiwa also committed to carrying on and finishing all projects initiated throughout the state by his late predecessor.

This assurance was conveyed during the governor’s New Year statewide address on Monday.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God for navigating through the difficulties, recognising 2023 as one of the most testing years in the state’s history.

He said, “It was a year that ended with the unfortunate loss of our dear former governor and leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON. Arakunrin left an indelible mark on the annals of time, and his contributions to the development of our state, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

“As promised, we will not only give our late former governor a befitting state burial but will also immortalise his name, just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.

“His death was preceded by events that tested us in diverse ways, but those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State. It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources on building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid.”

With upcoming elections in the state this year, Governor Aiyedatiwa implored all contenders and stakeholders to engage in the electoral process in adherence to established rules.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding any form of violence, both prior to, during and after the elections.

“As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

“However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conduct that can threaten the peace and tranquility of our state and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The election should be a contest of ideas and choices, not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny,” he stated.