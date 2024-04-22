Ondo Deputy Gov Reacts To Aiyedatiwa’s Emergence As APC Guber Candidate

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

In a statement on Monday signed by his spokesperson, John Paul Akinduro, the deputy governor described Aiyedatiwa’s emergence as a testament to the positive impact he has made in the lives of the people within 100 days in office.

Adelami said his boss’s every step has been divinely ordained, and last Saturday’s victory says a lot about what God is planning to do in Ondo state through him.

He also hailed the governor for displaying an uncommon “Omoluabi” ethos and leadership qualities before, during and after the election.

The deputy governor, therefore, urged othergovrnorship aspirants to support the governor for accelerated development in the state.

He said: “The governor has made it known at different fora and even in his acceptance speech on Sunday, that he would bring everyone together for the good of the state.

“Now that the party members have spoken with their votes and a winner has emerged, I implore those who contested the ticket with Governor Aiyedatiwa to rally behind him as he delivers dividends of democracy to our people and continues to build the Ondo state of our dreams.”

Adelami also rejoiced with members of APC for making the right choice for the state and assured the people of the governor’s unwavering commitment to pro-people programmes, projects and policies all through his tenure in office.