Let’s Work Together’ — Tinubu Appeals To Atiku, Obi, Others

President Bola Tinubu, in his 2024 New Year’s address, extended an appeal to his former presidential election rivals, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), urging them to join forces for the nation’s welfare.

President Tinubu emphasized the need to transcend political divisions, stating that the election period is over.

He stressed the importance of uniting under the common goal of advancing Nigeria, setting aside past differences to focus on the country’s future.

Tinubu said, “In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress, and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.”

The President also disclosed that he is not oblivious to the frustration of Nigerians due to the high cost of living, and rising inflation, among other issues, adding that his administration is doing everything possible to deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate.

Story continues below advertisement



Tinubu further stated, “I am well aware that for some time now, the conversations and debates have centered on the rising cost of living, high inflation which is now above 28%, and the unacceptable high underemployment rate.”