Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Budget Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the N28.7 trillion 2024 Budget into law.

The president, who arrived at his office from the airport at exactly 2pm, headed straight for the brief budget signing ceremony, surrounded by senior government officials.

He assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill at a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The ceremony was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu were also in attendance.

Also on the ground were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, among others.

Naija News understands that Tinubu signed the budget days after the 10th Senate passed the 2024 appropriation bill.

The budget was passed after its size was increased from N27.5 trillion, as proposed by President Bola Tinubu, to N28.7 trillion.