PDP Describes President Tinubu’s New Year Speech As Deceptive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sharply criticized President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, calling it a “harvest of deceit, false claims, and empty promises.”

This reaction follows Tinubu’s speech where he acknowledged the frustration of Nigerians due to recent economic decisions, including fuel subsidy removal and Naira devaluation.

In his address, President Tinubu admitted to the challenges faced by Nigerians and defended his administration’s decisions as necessary to prevent a fiscal crisis.

He highlighted the removal of the decades-long fuel subsidy as a key measure.

Reacting to the speech, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described Tinubu’s address as uninspiring and failing to tackle critical national issues.

The party pointed out the President’s neglect of issues like insecurity, economic hardship, high inflation, and unemployment.

The PDP accused Tinubu’s administration of implementing policies that worsen the nation’s socio-economic situation.

The PDP further criticized President Tinubu for claiming that his actions were in the country’s best interest, alleging mismanagement of resources and a lack of concrete economic policies.

They accused the administration of prioritizing luxury and unnecessary foreign trips over national welfare.

The statement urged President Tinubu to provide a detailed account of national earnings, including those from the removal of the fuel subsidy, amid allegations of misappropriation.

The PDP also called on the National Assembly to exercise its oversight role more effectively to hold the executive accountable.