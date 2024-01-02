EFCC Grills Suspended NSIPA Boss, Halima Shehu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday grilled the suspended National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajia Halima Shehu.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier approved the suspension of Shehu.

According to reports, the suspended NSIPA boss was grilled by the anti-graft agency for hours in her office located at Maitama, Abuja.

But the Presidency, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation have yet to make any official statement about the alleged suspension of the NSIPA National Coordinator.

Shehu was expected to hand over starter packs to victims of the kidney harvest at Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

The event was suspended following an alleged directive through a letter purportedly signed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

Vanguard reports that operatives of the EFCC later stormed her office at Taraba Crescent in Maitama to engage her in certain interrogations.

The secret meeting between Shehu and the EFCC operatives, which began at 9 a.m., ended around 4:30 p.m. with the former accompanying the EFCC officials to an unknown location.

Recall that before her recent confirmation by the Senate, Hajia Shehu was the National Programme Coordinator of the National Conditional Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.