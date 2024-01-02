Tinubu Suspends NSIPA Boss, Halima Shehu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the suspension of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

According to Channels Television, the President approved Shehu’s suspension with immediate effect and ordered her replacement.

Naija News recalls that Shehu was appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023.

Shehu worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, where she used her banking and career expertise to see to the digitalisation of the programme.

The former banker worked at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, from 2017 to 2022.

Shehu was born in Kafin Dagi village, Katsina, Katsina State, Shehu had her First School Leaving Certificate, and attended the Federal Government College, Kaduna State, for her secondary school education, where she obtained her West African Examination Certificate.

She proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, for a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language, and later earned a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU, Zaria.

After her education, she completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps at the Afri-Project Consortium under the Petroleum Trust Fund. After her NYSC, Shehu began her 10-year banking career, during which she worked at the former Intercity Bank, before proceeding to Unity and Access Banks

Shehu is a well-trained professional in financial transactions as she worked as the head of several banking units, including the cash, funds transfer, clearing, reconciliation, operations and coordination units; across all three banks.

The former NSIPA joined politics in 2010, during which she was first appointed in 2011 as a Senior Special Assistant to a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema. She also served as a member of the state’s Internal Revenue Board.

In 2016, she was appointed by the Economic Community of West African Countries, where she temporarily worked as a presidential election observer in Cape Verde.