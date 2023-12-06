Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 6th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 6th December 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his outing at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News reports that the president was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, among others.

Recall that President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues at the event, including renewable energy, Carbon Market Activation and climate financing.

The president also participated in the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply.

President Tinubu hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has said he will not support what is not fair and just in the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

The governor stated this while speaking on his deputy, Philip Shaibu’s declaration of interest in the gubernatorial election.

Obaseki shared his thoughts on Shaibu’s political ambition during an interview with BBC Pidgin.

The governor reiterated his earlier assertion that the people of the state would determine Shaibu’s fate.

He insisted that as a leader he would never be part of any endeavour that is not fair and just.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a suit filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

Naija News understands that Ihedioha had approached the apex court seeking to be issued a certificate of return as the rightful Governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha claimed that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma wasn’t qualified to run in the first place.

Ihedioha and Uzodinma contested against each other in the governorship election held in 2019.

Uzodinma contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ihedioha was the candidate of the PDP.

The PDP candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Supreme Court, however, declared Uzodinma as the authentic winner of the election.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar on Tuesday, dismissed Ihedioha’s application for lacking in merit, describing it as unnecessary and vexatious and awarded the cost of N40 million against Mike Ozekhome for bringing the matter before the court.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed regret over the recent airstrike in Kaduna State which resulted in 85 fatalities and several injuries.

During his visit to the north-western state on Tuesday, Lagbaja emphasized that under his leadership, the army will take measures to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again in future military operations.

The army chief, who was accompanied by principal staff officers from the army headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, also met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders and members of the community.

The COAS stated that he was in Tudun Biri to see the site of the mishap, and to convey sincere regrets and unreserved apologies on behalf of the Nigerian Army.

Justice Mohammed Madugu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari has ruled in favour of Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), dismissing all forgery allegations made against him by the Nigeria Police.

The police had accused Njoku and APGA’s Youth leader, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, of conspiring to alter a Supreme Court judgment originally delivered by Justice Mary Peter Odili (retired).

In his judgment on Tuesday, Justice Madugu rejected all 14 counts brought against Njoku, effectively clearing him of the charges.

The court held that due to “lack of sufficient and credible evidence, the prosecution has failed woefully to prove its case against the defendants.

“I find the 1st defendant, Chief Edozie Njoku and the 2nd defendant, Chukwuma Nwoga not guilty as charged, and therefore they have been discharged and acquitted.”

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that about 30 people lost their lives in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tiinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful.

The president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the sad incident.

President Tinubu also sympathized with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the death of the villagers in the bombing mishap.

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ruled in favour of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho.

Naija News gathered that the court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the Government of Benin Republic to pay 20 million CFA to Igboho.

According to the court, the sum was compensation for violating Igboho’s fundamental rights and unlawful detention.

The court gave the order in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma and Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Goncalves, in the matter, marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22, Chief Sunday Adeyemo vs. Republic of Benin.

According to the court, Benin Republic should comply with the order within three months and report back to the court with evidence of payment.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that not less than 30 people lost their lives in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

In a statement on Tuesday via his official X handle, Obi said any incident that leads to harm or loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided.

The former Governor of Anambra State, who said the bombing mishap is highly regrettable, asked the military to exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of embarrassment to both the military and the country.

Obi also called on the security agencies to work with reliable human intelligence reports on the ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties as has been recorded in Kaduna.

He also commiserated with families that lost their loved ones and prayed to God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godfrey Manasseh, says President Bola Tinubu, has forgiven former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, for refusing to support his 2023 presidential ambition.

Manasseh, a member of Tinubu’s Independent Campaign Council and Chairman of the Christian Coalition, made this known in Bauchi state, while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the 2023 election.

Naija News recall that in the wake of the 2023 election, Dogara, alongside some individuals and Christian groups across the country, refused to support Tinubu because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

But the ruling party remained resolute on the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the face of stiff opposition, which forced Dogara, a close ally of Tinubu, to express his disagreement with the arrangement, saying it was unfair and would promote a bad precedent.

The former speaker openly campaigned for and supported former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President.

However, Atiku eventually lost the 2023 presidential election and thereafter went to court to challenge Tinubu’s emergence as President but lost at the Appeal and Supreme Court.

Speaking on the development, Manasseh explained that Tinubu had already forgiven Dogara for not giving him his expected support and urged him to unite with the President.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that 25 political associations have applied for registration as political parties in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

This information was shared during the Public Presentation of the ‘NEEDS Assessment of Political Parties in Nigeria’.

The event was organized by the Kukah Centre and the European Union (EU) in Abuja.

Yakubu’s statement was delivered on his behalf by Sam Olumekun, a National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.

