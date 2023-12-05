‘Incident Unfortunate’ – Tinubu Breaks Silence On Kaduna Bombing

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that about 30 people lost their lives in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tiinubu described the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful.

The president directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the sad incident.

President Tinubu also sympathized with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the death of the villagers in the bombing mishap.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“The President directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.”