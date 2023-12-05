I Will Not Sit Down And Supervise What Is Not Fair And Just – Obaseki Speaks On Deputy’s Ambition

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has said he will not support what is not fair and just in the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

The governor stated this while speaking on his deputy, Philip Shaibu’s declaration of interest in the gubernatorial election.

Obaseki shared his thoughts on Shaibu’s political ambition during an interview with BBC Pidgin.

The governor reiterated his earlier assertion that the people of the state would determine Shaibu’s fate.

He insisted that as a leader he would never be part of any endeavour that is not fair and just.

According to Obaseki; “E declare for himself now, no be me go decide whether my deputy, na Edo people go sit down and decide. Dem go say, this deputy, e get wetin e take to run the state?

“Let’s look at his background, antecedents if he has maybe and if he doesn’t have and in any case, the Edo people would decide how we would do the governorship whether it would be turn by turn or it will be based on equity, fairness and justice. To say okay, this people have done before.

“As a leader, I will sit down and supervise. What is not fair, just and will help Edo unite, my hands are not there.”

Commenting on godfatherism in politics, Obaseki said: “Everybody needs nurturing and mentoring but not to the extent of teleguiding you. He can support and help you to make your decisions but ultimately at the end of the day it is for democracy – the people must decide who will lead them.”