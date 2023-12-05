Tinubu Returns To Abuja From COP28 Summit In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his outing at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News reports that the president was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, among others.

Recall that President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues at the event, including renewable energy, Carbon Market Activation and climate financing.

The president also participated in the signing of an accelerated performance agreement between Nigeria and Germany to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply.

President Tinubu hosted a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

At the event, the president unveiled the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan, co-chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr. Dahiru Salisu.

President Tinubu also met the President of UAE to concretize engagements between the two countries. This is aside from the bilateral talks held with several countries and multilateral partners.