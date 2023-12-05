‘Everyone Knows Who Mr President Is’ – APC Chieftain Speaks On Tinubu Bearing Grudges Against Dogara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godfrey Manasseh, says President Bola Tinubu, has forgiven former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, for refusing to support his 2023 presidential ambition.

Manasseh, a member of Tinubu’s Independent Campaign Council and Chairman of the Christian Coalition, made this known in Bauchi state, while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the 2023 election.

Naija News recall that in the wake of the 2023 election, Dogara, alongside some individuals and Christian groups across the country, refused to support Tinubu because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

But the ruling party remained resolute on the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the face of stiff opposition, which forced Dogara, a close ally of Tinubu, to express his disagreement with the arrangement, saying it was unfair and would promote a bad precedent.

The former speaker openly campaigned for and supported former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President.

However, Atiku eventually lost the 2023 presidential election and thereafter went to court to challenge Tinubu’s emergence as President but lost at the Appeal and Supreme Court.

Speaking on the development, Manasseh explained that Tinubu had already forgiven Dogara for not giving him his expected support and urged him to unite with the President.

He said, “Everyone knows who Mr President is.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu forgives you before you offend him.

“Dogara and company, who fought vehemently against the Muslim-Muslim ticket are forgiven by Mr President.

“When you forgive a child, he has to find his way back to his father.

“I am a Christian and I know the story of the prodigal son.

“When the prodigal son was forgiven, he ran back to his father.

“President Tinubu has forgiven Dogara.

“It is now left for Dogara and his likes to run back to Mr President so that Mr President will take them back”