Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 23rd November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 23rd November, 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after participation at the G20 German Summit in Berlin, Germany.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was received upon his return by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

After participating in the summit, the Nigerian leader met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Tinubu also said he witnessed the signing of two agreements between Nigeria and Germany at the German-Nigeria Business Forum on Tuesday in Berlin.

The Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, released another Certified True Copy (CTC) of its ruling on the Kano State Governorship Election.

The appellate court released the new CTC judgement barely 24 hours after it brought out the first CTC, which contained its order affirming the election of Governor Kabir Yusuf and awarding N1 million against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal, which has continued to receive backlashes from Nigerians over the controversial CTC, brought out the new certified copy – a 68-page document on Wednesday.

In the new ruling, the court has now backtracked and ordered that the Kano governor should rather pay N1 million to the APC as costs.

In the new CTC, the Court of Appeal, in the ruling read by Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumen, said Governor Yusuf’s appeal was dismissed.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgment delivered by the court on the Kano Governorship Election dispute.

Naija News had reported that controversy had trailed the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the Kano State governorship election released on Tuesday.

This generated controversy among political elites and Nigerians, faulting the Court for the judgment.

Reacting to the public outrage, Bangari cited typo errors as the reason for the discrepancies in the court judgment and did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court.

The chief registrar assured Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file a formal application to that effect.

Bangari referenced Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook, which empowered the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties, insisting that the court’s judgment remained valid contrary to public insinuations.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed concerns about the reported contradictions in the Certified True Copy CTC of the appellate court judgment, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Naija News recalls that the court, last Friday, upheld the decision of the election petition tribunal, which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner.

However, on Tuesday, copies of the judgment’s CTC, which went viral, showed that there were mix-ups as some portions of the document indicated that Yusuf’s appeal against his sacking was upheld while the decision of the tribunal was set aside.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Prof. Abdulkareem Kana, said every lawyer knows that clerical errors are not strange with regard to such documents.

He said the party has formally sought correction of the misleading portion of the judgment, adding that as far as his office was concerned, he had not received the certified true copy of the judgment.

On Wednesday, several supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took to the streets to protest over the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court’s ruling on the Kano governorship election.

Naija News learned that at about 2:00 pm, supporters gathered at Filin Mahaha for a special prayer session, demanding that justice be done in the case.

In videos shared online, residents of the state were seen in their numbers on the streets.

However, reports detailed that the police managed to disperse the protesters along the Dan Agundi area of the state.

Naija News recalls that the Appeal Court on Monday sacked Yusuf, who was elected on the Platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

But after a Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the state governorship race surfaced, there were allegations that the Appeal Court, in the CTC, upheld the election of Governor Yusuf.

Officials of the Court of Appeal and lawyers to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, clashed over the contradictory Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment sacking the governor from office.

Naija News reports that the latest development in the judgment CTC controversy arose after both sides rejected the service of fresh processes involved in the matter.

Governor Yusuf’s lawyers filed a fresh notice of appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to uphold only the aspect of the judgment which is in their favour and overturn parts that are not.

However, the staff of the Court of Appeal refused service of the processes at the court, forcing the legal team to proceed to the Kano Division of the court, where the same was accepted with the revenue collector’s receipt number 13164334.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has headed to the Supreme Court to contest the contradictory judgment of the Appeal Court sacking him from office.

Naija News reports this comes amidst reports that the Court has asked concerned lawyers to return the certified true copies of its judgement for corrections.

Recall that the Appeal Court had sacked Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) last Friday and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, there has been confusion over the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Yusuf, as the certified true copies indicated that the Court upheld the Governor’s victory.

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has fled to the Niger Republic.

Naija News reports that Ari’s location was revealed during the court proceedings at the Adamawa State High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended Ari from his position following allegations of gross misconduct, which include alleged bribes to influence the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in Adamawa State.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, counsel for the defendant, Suleiman Usman (SAN), informed the court that his client was in Niger Republic with his other wife.

He, however, promised to produce his client in court and pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to do so.

The Appeal Court in Lagos has upheld the election of Bassey Otu as the governor of Cross River State.

On Wednesday, the appeal court maintained the September 26 Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling, which upheld Otu’s election as the governor of the state.

Otu defeated his closest opponent, Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP, who received 179,636 votes, to be proclaimed the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Otu received a total of 258,619 votes, winning in 15 of the state’s 18 local governments.

After the court announced his triumph, Otu extended a hand of friendship to his primary rival, Onor.

A Dana Air flight taking off from Lagos to Abuja aborted take-off following a faulty engine, creating panic and tension at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal Two (MM2).

Naija News gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m., minutes before take off.

It was learned that passengers aboard the flight were left stranded after the aircraft broke down, prompting the Pilot-in-Command to abort take-off.

According to Daily Trust, the passengers said they heard a loud explosion when the aircraft was about to take off, creating panic following the recent mishaps in the country.

Speaking with the newspaper, one of the passengers said the plane lost its two engines after the explosion, adding that the incident would have been a big disaster if it was on air.