Videos: Protest Erupts In Kano Over Confusion In CTC Of Appeal Court Judgment

On Wednesday, several supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) took to the streets to protest over the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court’s ruling on the Kano governorship election.

Naija News learnt that at about 2:00 pm, supporters gathered at Filin Mahaha for a special prayer session, demanding that justice be done in the case.

In videos shared online, residents of the state were seen in their numbers on the streets.

However, reports detailed that the police managed to disperse the protesters along the Dan Agundi area of the state.

Naija News recalls that the Appeal Court on Monday sacked Yusuf, who was elected on the Platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

But after a Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the state governorship race surfaced, there were allegations that the Appeal Court, in the CTC, upheld the election of Governor Yusuf.

Although the widely publicized ruling from the Court last Friday suggested that the appellate Court maintained the petition tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf, the state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, contended that the judgment’s CTC indicated that that the appeal court upheld Yusuf’s election victory.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has headed to the Supreme Court to contest the contradictory judgment of the Appeal Court sacking him from office.

Naija News reports this comes amidst reports that the Court has asked concerned lawyers to return the certified true copies of its judgement for corrections.

Recall that the Appeal Court had sacked Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) last Friday and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.