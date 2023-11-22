Kano Gov Heads To Supreme Court Amidst Confusion Over Appeal Court Verdict

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has headed to the Supreme Court to contest the contradictory judgment of the Appeal Court sacking him from office.

Naija News reports this comes amidst reports that the Court has asked concerned lawyers to return the certified true copies of its judgement for corrections.

Recall that the Appeal Court had sacked Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) last Friday and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, there has been confusion over the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Yusuf, as the certified true copies indicated that the Court upheld the Governor’s victory.

Naija News had reported that controversy trailed the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the Kano State governorship election released on Tuesday.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, the judge held in one of the concluding paragraphs on Page 68 that “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent and against the appellant.”

The appellant is Governor Yusuf, while the 1st respondent is the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the Independent National Electoral Commission and the NNPP as 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

The judge further held that “In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant and against the 1st respondent.

“Therefore, I find no merit in this appeal, which is liable to be and is hereby dismissed.”