Tinubu Returns To Nigeria From Germany

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after participating in the G20 German Summit in Berlin, Germany.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was received upon his return by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

After participating in the summit, the Nigerian leader met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Tinubu also said he witnessed the signing of two agreements between Nigeria and Germany at the German-Nigeria Business Forum on Tuesday in Berlin.

The president said a major gas export deal and a $500 million investment in renewable energy represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and Nigeria-Germany relations.

Tinubu stated that he looked forward to the positive impacts these projects will bring to both our nations.

He wrote: “Delighted to witness the signing of two agreements today that represent a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and Nigeria-Germany relations – a major gas export deal and a $500 million investment in renewable energy.

“These partnerships, which underscore our commitment to our energy goals and economic growth, also signify the strength of Nigeria’s economic partnerships on the global stage.”