Kano Gov’s Lawyers Tackle Appeal Court Staff Over Contradictory CTC Of Judgment

Officials of the Court of Appeal and lawyers to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Wednesday, clashed over the contradictory Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment sacking the governor from office.

Naija News reports that the latest development in the judgment CTC controversy arose after both sides rejected the service of fresh processes involved in the matter.

Governor Yusuf’s lawyers filed a fresh notice of appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to uphold only the aspect of the judgment which is in their favour and overturn parts that are not.

However, the staff of the Court of Appeal refused service of the processes at the court, forcing the legal team to proceed to the Kano Division of the court, where the same was accepted with revenue collector’s receipt number 13164334.

Meanwhile, officials of the Court of Appeal sent letters to counsel to parties in the matter to return the CTCs for correction, which Governor Yusuf’s lawyers also refused service.

Recall that a three-member panel led by Justice Moore Adumein had on Friday reaffirmed Governor Abba Yusuf’s removal from office over alleged non-qualification like not being a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Story continues below advertisement

But in the CTC released on Tuesday, the appellate court upheld the issues raised by Governor Yusuf, set aside the judgment of the tribunal and awarded the sum of N1 million cost in his favour against Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC).