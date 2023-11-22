Appeal Court Affirms Election Of Bassey Otu As Cross River Governor

The Appeal Court in Lagos has upheld the election of Bassey Otu as the governor of Cross River State.

On Wednesday, the appeal court maintained the September 26 Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling, which upheld Otu’s election as the governor of the state.

Otu defeated his closest opponent, Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP, who received 179,636 votes, to be proclaimed the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Otu received a total of 258,619 votes, winning in 15 of the state’s 18 local governments.

After the court announced his triumph, Otu extended a hand of friendship to his primary rival, Onor.

The governor expressed confidence in the appeal’s outcome, citing that the electorate overwhelmingly supported him in the March 18 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Otu pledged to serve the state and carry out his People First Agenda. He encouraged the opposition to accept the ruling in good faith and work with him to move the state forward.

Reacting to the election verdict, Governor Otu said: “The ruling of the Court of Appeal today is a welcome development and affirms that we were overwhelmingly voted in by the people on March 18, 2023.This ruling should bring an end to litigation on the outcome of the governorship election.

Story continues below advertisement

“For those in the opposition, especially my brother, Prof. Sandy Onor, I once again offer you a hand of friendship. Come and join my administration so that together we can move our state forward and bring about the dividends of democracy.”