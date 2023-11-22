Panic As Abuja-bound Aircraft Breaks Down Minutes To Take-Off

A Dana Air flight taking off from Lagos to Abuja aborted take-off following a faulty engine, creating panic and tension at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Terminal Two (MM2).

Naija News gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m., minutes before take off.

It was learned that passengers aboard the flight were left stranded after the aircraft broke down, prompting the Pilot-in-Command to abort take-off.

According to Daily Trust, the passengers said they heard a loud explosion when the aircraft was about to take off, creating panic following the recent mishaps in the country.

Speaking with the newspaper, one of the passengers said the plane lost its two engines after the explosion, adding that the incident would have been a big disaster if it was on air.

He said, “The Captain was trying to manage the situation but the report we had was that the plane lost its two engines. We had two explosions and the plane lost two engines. It was God that saved us, it would have been a big disaster.

“Up till now the plane cannot move, the passengers are stranded here. They are not making any effort, they are not moving. We have complained to NCAA, they did not do anything.

Story continues below advertisement

“It happened around after 11. The flight 9J335 was scheduled for 10:15. Up till now they have not done anything. They have not scheduled us, they are just keeping quiet. Nobody is talking to us, it is really a very pathetic case. We have made an official complaint to NCAA.”