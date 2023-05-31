Panic As Aircraft Skids Off Runway In Lagos

A United Nigeria Airline, 5N-BWW with 50 passengers on board, flying in from Ebonyi Airport in Abakaliki on Wednesday skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal two (MMA2) in Lagos State.

The aircraft was flying in from Ebonyi Airport in Abakaliki when the incident happened.

The aircraft landed safely, but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway, Head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, confirmed.

He said, “All passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage.

“Officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are at the scene of the incident and alongside UNA engineers are working to move the aircraft to the hangar. NCAA and AIB have also been duly notified and are on the scene. United Nigeria is collaborating fully with the authorities.”

The airline reassured members of the public that “it maintains strictest safety standards in its operations and shall continue to prioritize passenger safety at all times.”

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been informed of the incident to commence investigation on the causes of the incident.