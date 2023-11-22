Suspended REC, Hudu Flee To Niger Republic, Evades Arraignment

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has fled to the Niger Republic.

Naija News reports that Ari’s location was revealed during the court proceedings at the Adamawa State High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended Ari from his position following allegations of gross misconduct, which include alleged bribes to influence the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections in Adamawa State.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, counsel for the defendant, Suleiman Usman (SAN), informed the court that his client was in Niger Republic with his other wife.

He, however, promised to produce his client in court and pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to do so.

The prosecution had requested a warrant of arrest against the defendant, citing his absence in court.

But the judge, Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan, ruled against the prayer, saying the defence counsel had appeared and promised to produce Hari in court.

The case was later adjourned to Wednesday, December 6, 2023.