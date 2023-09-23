I’m Not Worried Over Poor Goalscoring Form – Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has insisted that he is not bothered that he hasn’t scored a goal in his last three games for Napoli.

The last time Osimhen scored a goal was via a penalty in an Italian Serie A game against Sassuolo on August 27. This means that throughout September, he hasn’t scored for the reigning Italian Serie A giants.

In their UEFA Champions League group stage game against SC Braga which ended 2-1 in favour of Napoli, Osimhen came close to scoring on multiple occasions, and one of his shots even hit the bar, but that was the best he could get.

“It’s strange to end a game without scoring,” Osimhen told UEFA.

“I’m a striker, and strikers live for goals, but it’s not something that bothers me too much because it’s already happened, and I’m prepared for it. It’s not just with goals that you help the team, and I’m always ready to help in other ways.”

He, however, ended the game with an assist and the Man of the Match award due to his level of contributions to the game both in attack and defence.

On the award, Osimhen, who has been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, said, “It’s good to win this award, but it’s even better and more important to get the three points against Braga in a game that was far from easy.”

“We knew that Braga was difficult, especially at home, and the difficulties they created for us didn’t surprise me. But we had many chances, and we deserved the victory.”

Recall that the 24-year-old Nigerian striker had a fantastic season last term, scoring 31 goals across all competitions and helping Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

So far this season, he has scored three goals in the club’s first two league games and has played five games in all competitions. He is expected to step up his game when Bologna visit Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to take on Napoli at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.