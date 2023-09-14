After Ballon d’Or, Osimhen Nominated For 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Following an impressive performance last season at Napoli, and his consistent goal-scoring, the Nigerian striker was included in the Best FIFA Football award nominee list released on Thursday by the football governing body, Naija News reports.

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances for the Partenopei.

The Napoli striker was named in the 12-man nomination list alongside Arsenal midfielder – Declan Rice, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri.

Other players listed for the award are seven-time winner Lionel Messi, Marcelo Brozović, Kylian Mbappe and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The award was formally known as FIFA World Player of the Year and FIFA Ballon d’Or but has been called the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year since 2016

Osimhen recorded 31 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season and also helped the Italian outfit scoop the league title.

The Nigerian player also finished as the top scorer in the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, having scored 10 goals for his home country.

Naija News reports that the 24-year-old is also in the running for the Ballon d’Or alongside 29 others.