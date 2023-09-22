Napoli Coach Comments On Osimhen’s Lack Of Goals

The manager of Napoli, Rudi Garcia, is optimistic that his talisman, Victor Osimhen will regain his goalscoring form after failing to score against SC Braga on Wednesday.

In the Champions League group stage game which Napoli won 2-1, Victor Osimhen gave SC Braga a very tough time but couldn’t score. His shot hit the bar once, he was denied a penalty by the VAR, and Braga’s goalkeeper stopped his attempt multiple times.

At the end of the Champions League encounter in which he provided an assist, Victor Osimhen went home with the Man of the Match award.

The Champions League game made it the third straight game the 24-year-old Nigerian striker has played without scoring after scoring three goals in four league games. But his drop in form in terms of goalscoring doesn’t worry coach Garcia.

Ahead of Napoli’s Italian Serie A clash with Bologna on Sunday, September 24, the manager expressed confidence that Osimhen will rediscover his scoring form.

The coach said, “Osimhen fought hard and ran, it’s what I expect from all my players, that when it comes time to defend, they all help out.

“The mentality and spirit of the team was good, but unfortunately we were not able to kill the game off when we had many chances to score that second goal.

“It would’ve taken the pressure and tension off. We are happy with the result, though. He (Osimhen) started well with two goals in three games and we hope he can get back on target.”

Napoli will return to the Champions League group stage campaign on October 2 against the most successful club in the competition, Real Madrid.

They are going into the game with six of their players on yellow cards including Victor Osimhen. Others are Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori, Frank Anguissa, Mathia Olivera, and Juan Jesus.