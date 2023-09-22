Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 22nd September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 22nd September 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to put an end to ethnic profiling and discrimination on Nigerians to eschew ethnic profiling and discrimination, asserting that all Nigerians are “a single family.”

Speaking on Wednesday in New York, the nation’s leader eschewed youths to unite and stop ethnic profiling.

He insisted that all Nigerians are one single family living in the same house but in different rooms.

The president, however, expressed delight in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel abroad.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has given a two weeks ultimatum to contractors handling remedial works on Federal Roads in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Umahi insisted that the contractors must complete their respective projects within two weeks.

The former governor gave the ultimatum while inspecting road projects in Rivers State and environs on Thursday.

He also directed state Controllers of Works to ensure that only road projects where motorists can go through the length and breath are given certificates of payment for him to sign.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday, reportedly pleaded for forgiveness from the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over their political differences.

Shaibu, who is currently addressing newsmen at his residence in Benin City, the state capital, urged his boss to forgive and forget.

Naija News understands that Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads in the last few months.

The differences between the Edo State Governor, Obaseki and his deputy have seen him allocate the former office of his Deputy in Government House, to Alaghodaro as secretariat.

Alaghodaro, as gathered by this platform, is an initiative of the governor to drive investment in the state.

The allocation took place days after Shaibu was unable to access his office in the government house, which was put under lock.

The scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been postponed till further notice.

Naija News understands that the 293rd MPC meeting was earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, respectively.

In a statement on Thursday, the CBN spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin, said a new date will be communicated in due course to its stakeholders.

He added that Apex Bank regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause its stakeholders and the general public.

The Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the Chairman of the panel of the Tribunal, Justice Kudirat Akano dismissed the allegation of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for the office of governor since he was already qualified without an NYSC certificate.

The tribunal rejected Edeoga’s witnesses, ruling that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that the governor’s certificate was forged.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has appointed chairmen for all its standing committees in the 10th Assembly.

The appointments were disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa during plenary on Thursday. He charged the newly appointed chairmen to be alive to their responsibilities and oversight functions.

The Speaker charged them to put the interest of the people of Lagos above their personal interests.

Naija News reports Obasa listed the names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has filed an emergency application seeking a review of the judgement that ordered the release of his academic records to Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court had on Tuesday, September 19, ordered Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s records to Atiku as part of an ongoing election petition proceeding in Nigeria.

The judge said the records must be turned over to Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on September 21.

Gilbert said that Tinubu weakened his education privacy rights when he submitted a contentious certificate to run for office in 2022.

He also added that the opposition candidate’s election petition, in which the records he sought would be used, far outweighed Tinubu’s privacy interest, because he himself exposed his records to public scrutiny by submitting a controversial diploma to INEC, knowing the political stakes of other contenders.

Judge Gilbert also said the school administrators must submit themselves to certify all released records under oath.

But as the school started preparing to release the files, Tinubu entered an emergency application in the district, according to Peoples Gazette.

The publication said Tinubu asked a senior judge to review Gilbert’s September 19 order and delay execution until at least September 25.

The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied claims that one of its medical doctors, Michael Umoh, died after a 72-hour call.

Naija News gathered that Michael died on Sunday, September 17, during a church service at the United Evangelical Church, after reportedly working for 72 hours non-stop at the hospital.

Following the sad incident, doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), on Wednesday, blamed the LUTH management for being responsible for his death.

In a statement jointly signed by the president of the LUTH-ARD, Dr Kemi Abiloye, and General Secretary, Dr Adedotun Adesiyakan, the ARD alleged that the young man died from overworking himself from the long, continuous hours of duty.

But in a statement responding to the allegation on Thursday, the hospital management said the claim that Umoh worked a 72-hour non-stop shift is false and misleading.

The management said the deceased was not on call for three days and the day he died, contrary to the insinuations on social media, saying that he was on call on the 7th and 8th of September.

It described Dr Umoh as a hardworking and diligent house-officer, and a very promising young man, stressing that his friends and colleagues will sorely miss him.

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abass Onilewura, has accused the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the brain behind the sacking of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, by the tribunal.

Naija News reported that Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led three-man panel upturned the declaration of Yusuf, who contested on the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) platform and ordered the immediate withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Legit, Onilewura, in his reaction on Thursday, alleged that Kwankwaso sold NNPP out to the APC to negotiate for a ministerial slot under President Bola Tinubu.

He recalled the former governor of Kano State’s series of meetings with Tinubu and involvement in anti-party activities, which resulted in the party’s significant loss at the governorship election tribunal.

He maintained that the incident would not have happened if Kwankwaso had not given room for APC to discover loopholes in the party.

A host of prominent Nigerians have been affected by the decision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to revoke the ownership of some lands in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Naija News understands a total of 165 lands were affected by the revocation order given by Wike.

The revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy according to a document signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola.

According to a report monitored on The Nation, some of the notable Nigerians affected by the revocation order include former Senate Chief Whip, Udoma Udo Udoma; former Cross River Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; first Minister of Niger Delta Ufot Joseph Ekaette and late publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.