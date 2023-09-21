Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Begs Obaseki For Forgiveness

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday, reportedly pleaded for forgiveness from the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over their political differences.

Shaibu, who is currently addressing newsmen at his residence in Benin City, the state capital, urged his boss to forgive and forget.

Naija News understands that Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads in the last few months.

The differences between the Edo State Governor, Obaseki and his deputy have seen him allocate the former office of his Deputy in Government House, to Alaghodaro as secretariat.

Alaghodaro, as gathered by this platform, is an initiative of the governor to drive investment in the state.

The allocation took place days after Shaibu was unable to access his office in the government house, which was put under lock.

Speaking on the relationship between him and Obaseki, he said, “I can only wish that that relationship that we have, I pray that in the next few days and weeks, it will come back.

I’m really missing my governor but by the grace of God, I know God will touch the governor’s heart and touch all of our hearts even those that are trying to be between us, God will touch them to know that I mean well.

“If there is any mistake that I have made as human, it is just human and not out of wickedness because I’m not wicked.

“I have a very clean heart. I will use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me, so that we can develop our state together.

“We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. It is still possible.

“So Mr Governor, if there is anything you feel I have done, please I’m sorry. I need us to work together, to finish well and strong, because that is my prayer for you.”