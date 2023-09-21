Obaseki Gives Shaibu’s Office To Alaghodaro As Secretariat

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has allocated the former office of his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in Government House, Benin, to Alaghodaro as secretariat.

Naija News reports that in a leaked memo dated September 18, 2023, Obaseki directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, to “immediately” allocate Shaibu’s office building to the trustees of Alaghodaro summit as their Secretariat.

Alaghodaro, as gathered by this platform, is an initiative of the governor to drive investment in the state.

It was gathered the chairman of Alaghodaro, through its secretary, had written to Obaseki for a permanent secretariat building to aid planning and logistics for the 2023 summit held in the second week of November.

In the leaked memo, the governor also directed that the office space closest to the venue of the summit, the New Festival Hall of Government House, which hitherto was occupied by Shaibu, should also be allocated to the board of trustees of the Alaghodaro summit, as well.

This platform, however, reports that the new development is contrary to Obaseki’s claim of renovating the one-storey building.

It would be recalled that Shaibu was pushed out of Government House, and allocated a new office at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin, with a bold inscription “Office of the Deputy Governor, No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City,” at a location not far from the Government House.