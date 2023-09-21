Remove Ethnic Identity That Differentiate Us – Tinubu To Nigerian Youths

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to put an end to ethnic profiling and discrimination on Nigerians to eschew ethnic profiling and discrimination, asserting that all Nigerians are “a single family.”

Speaking on Wednesday in New York, the nation’s leader eschewed youths to unite and stop ethnic profiling.

He insisted that all Nigerians are one single family living in the same house but in different rooms.

“You ought to embrace one another. No labelling, no identity; you should remove ethnic identity that tends to differentiate us. We are one single family, living in the same house but living in different rooms,” Tinubu said.

The president, however, expressed delight in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel abroad.

“You are lucky to be among those who are celebrated for good manners and behaviour and are operating in an acceptable manner. I’m very proud of you.

“I have also been a beneficiary of inspiration, determination, commitment and perseverance, and that is all you need to get to pull through,” the president added.

NiDCOM chairwoman Abike Dabiri-Erewa introduced some Nigerians excelling in the U.S. to the president.

Some of them who spoke expressed their delight in the leadership courage of Tinubu, pledging to continue to support him in his efforts to reform Nigeria. They promised that they would continue to make Nigeria proud in their host country and contribute their quota to Nigeria’s development.