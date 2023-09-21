Imoke, Udoma, 163 Others Affected As Wike Revokes Lands In Abuja

A host of prominent Nigerians have been affected by the decision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to revoke the ownership of some lands in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

Naija News understands a total of 165 lands were affected by the revocation order given by Wike.

The revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy according to a document signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola.

According to a report monitored on The Nation, some of the notable Nigerians affected by the revocation order include former Senate Chief Whip, Udoma Udo Udoma; former Cross River Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; first Minister of Niger Delta Ufot Joseph Ekaette and late publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The document reads: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) here by informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, 1978, revoked the underlisted plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non development.”

The affected plots are situated within Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

It would be recalled that upon assumption of office as FCT Minister, Wike had vowed that any land contravening the Abuja Land Use Act would be revoked no matter those involved.