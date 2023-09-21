Lagos House Of Assembly Names Chairmen Of Standing Committees (Full List)

The Lagos State House of Assembly has appointed chairmen for all its standing committees in the 10th Assembly.

The appointments were disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa during plenary on Thursday. He charged the newly appointed chairmen to be alive to their responsibilities and oversight functions.

The Speaker charged them to put the interest of the people of Lagos above their personal interests.

Naija News reports Obasa listed the names of 40 members of the parliament as heads of different committees of the Assembly.

The committees and their heads are Business Rules Hon. Noheem Adams (Majority Leader), Ethics Protocol & Privileges Hon. Fatai Mojeed (Chief Whip), House Services Hon. Tijani Suraju, PAC State Hon. Kehinde Joseph, PAC Local Hon. Akinsanya Nureni, Civic Engagement Hon. Lukmon Orelope, Information Strategy & Security Hon.Stephen Ogundipe, Agriculture Hon. Olootu Emmanuel, Economic Planning &Budget Hon.Saad Olumoh, Education Ministry & Agency Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara, Education Institution Hon. Ajani Owolabi, Science & Technology Hon. Seyi Lawal, Environment Parastatal Hon. Adebola Shabi, Environment Ministry Hon. Lanre Afinni, Establishment, Training & Pension Hon. Aro Moshood, Energy & Mineral Resources Hon. Sabur Oluwa, Waterfront Infrastructure Development Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan, Physical Planning and Urban Development Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, Transportation Hon. Temitope Adewale and Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Abiodun Tobun.

Others are Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation Hon.Lara Olumegbon, Works & Infrastructure Hon. Desmond Elliot, Wealth Creation & Employment Hon. Foluke Osafile, Finance Hon. Femi Saheed, Health Hon. Musbau Aina Lawal, Home Affairs Hon.

Abdulkareem Jubreel, Tourism Art and Culture Hon. Boonu Solomon, Youth and Social Development Hon.Biodun Orekoya, Judiciary, Human Right, Public Petition & LASIEC Hon. Ladi Ajomale, Lands Hon. Seyi Lawal, Housing Hon. Segun Ege, CBD Hon. Oladele Ajayi, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relation Hon. David Olukoya Doherty, Local Government Administration and Community Affairs Hon Okanlawon Ganiyu, Compliance Legislative Hon. Setonji David (Deputy Chief Whip), Procurement Hon. Samuel Apata, Interparliamentary Hon Kasunmu Adedamola (Deputy Majority Leader), Public Private partnership Hon Yinka Esho, Oversea Investment Hon.Ogunleye Gbolahan and Selection Committee Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (Speaker).