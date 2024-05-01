Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Implementing Federal Government New Minimum Wage

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised workers in Lagos State that his administration will implement the new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

The governor gave the assurance on Wednesday during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

He promised to look at some of the demands of various unions in the state, saying that his administration would continue to ensure good welfare packages for all workers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This year’s theme, ‘People First,’ resonates deeply with our administration’s philosophy, which is underpinned by our firm belief in prioritizing the welfare of our people.

“Through various measures, policies, and initiatives, we have demonstrated that the interest and welfare of the people come first and remain the ultimate goal of all our actions. Our response actions are geared towards mitigating the impact of these trying times and offering support to both our workers and citizens alike.

“We have been steadfast and intentional in implementing our social intervention programmes, providing crucial assistance to those in need throughout the state. From subsidised food items through our Ounje Eko, and Eko Cares initiatives to incentives on social services, we have made tangible differences in countless lives.

“Healthcare initiatives that ensure access to quality medical services for all, transportation support, and educational opportunities for our children exemplify our commitment to creating a Lagos where everyone has a fair chance to thrive. Our dedication to putting people first extends beyond mere words.”