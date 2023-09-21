Tribunal Upholds Gov Peter Mbah Election

The Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the Chairman of the panel of the Tribunal, Justice Kudirat Akano dismissed the allegation of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for the office of governor since he was already qualified without an NYSC certificate.

The tribunal rejected Edeoga’s witnesses, ruling that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that the governor’s certificate was forged.