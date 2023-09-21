LUTH Breaks Silence On Death Of Medical Doctor, Michael Umoh

The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied claims that one of its medical doctors, Michael Umoh, died after a 72-hour call.

Naija News gathered that Michael died on Sunday, September 17, during a church service at the United Evangelical Church, after reportedly working for 72 hours non-stop at the hospital.

Following the sad incident, doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), on Wednesday, blamed the LUTH management for being responsible for his death.

In a statement jointly signed by the president of the LUTH-ARD, Dr Kemi Abiloye, and General Secretary, Dr Adedotun Adesiyakan, the ARD alleged that the young man died from overworking himself from the long, continuous hours of duty.

But in a statement responding to the allegation on Thursday, the hospital management said the claim that Umoh worked a 72-hour non-stop shift is false and misleading.

The management said the deceased was not on call for three days and the day he died, contrary to the insinuations on social media, saying that he was on call on the 7th and 8th of September.

It described Dr Umoh as a hardworking and diligent house-officer, and a very promising young man, stressing that his friends and colleagues will sorely miss him.

The statement reads: “LUTH management understands the fact that the family of Dr. Umoh is presently mourning the death of their beloved son and requested the foreclosure of any media engagement regarding the death of their son.

“It is important for us as a management to make clarifications regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Dr. Umoh died on September 17 while in church with his parents. The management was informed, and the death was later confirmed by one of the Consultants in his unit (Neurosurgery).

“The death of Dr. Umoh is unfortunate, but the narrative of working for a 72 hours non-stop shift is false.

“The record from the Neurosurgery unit shows that the last time he was on call was the 13th and 14th of September, 2023.

“He was not on call on the 15th, 16th and 17th (the day he died), contrary to the insinuations on social media. He was at home with his parents on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.

”This shows that Dr. Umoh was on call for a total number of four days in September 2023.

“A delegation from LUTH visited the family on Wednesday to commiserate with the family and to get more details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The parents gave the details of what they thought must have contributed to his death but pleaded that the wish of the family is respected and that the narrative is not for public consumption.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”