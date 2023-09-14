Antony Makes Man United Squad Despite Multiple Assault Scandal

Brazilian winger, Antony is still part and parcel of coach Erik ten Hag’s plans in the first part of the 2023-2024 Premier League season even though three different Brazilian women are accusing him of assault.

Since July 2023, Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin has been trying by all means to make the world see Antony as an abuser. Her efforts paid off on September 3, 2023, when she told a Brazilian media outlet about the degree of domestic violence she suffered at the hands of the 23-year-old winger when they were still dating.

She reported the Brazilian footballer to the police in Brazil and in the city of Manchester. Authorities in those countries have since commenced an investigation into the allegations.

Due to that, Brazil’s national team dropped Antony from the September international break squad and Manchester United released a statement to announce that they are also looking into the allegations against the £85 million player.

Amidst that, two more women, a law student named Rayssa de Freitas, and a banker named Ingrid Lana accused Antony of assaulting them separately.

The footballer and his legal team have been making efforts to make the world see that the accusers are lying through media appearances and social media posts. However, the scandal is still raging on.

Due to that, Manchester United decided to give him an extended leave of absence with pay to sort out his private issues and most football enthusiasts expected that the Brazil international would be left out of the squad at least for the first part of the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

However, when all Premier League clubs released their squads for the first part of the season last night, September 13, the Brazil international was included in the squad as “Dos Santos, Antony Matheus”.

Below is Manchester United’s Full squad for the first part of the 2023-2024 season including Antony:

Amrabat, Sofyan

Bayindir, Altay

Borges Fernandes, Bruno Miguel

Casimiro, Carlos Henrique

Dalot Teixeira, Jose Diogo

Dos Santos, Antony Matheus

Eriksen, Christian Dannemann

Evans, Jonathan Grant*

Heaton, Thomas David*

Lindelof, Victor Jorgen Nilsson

Maguire, Harry Jacob*

Malacia, Tyrell Johannes Chicco

Martial, Anthony Jordan

Martinez, Lisandro

McTominay, Scott*

Mount, Mason Tony*

Onana Onana, Andre

Pellistri Rebollo, Facundo

Rashford, Marcus*

Reguilon Rodriguez, Sergio

Sancho, Jadon Malik*

Shaw, Luke Paul Hoare*

Van De Beek, Donny

Varane, Raphael Xavier

Wan-Bissaka, Aaron*

Notable U-21s: Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo