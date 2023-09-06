Antony’s Assualt Scandal: Manchester United Finally Break Silence

Manchester United have finally broken their silence on allegations Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin made against the Brazilian winger.

On Monday, September 3, the Brazil national team dropped Antony from the team after Gabriela reported the footballer to the police in Brazil and in England that the footballer abused her physically during their relationship.

She accused Antony of hitting her “with a headbutt” on January 15 at a hotel room in Manchester, resulting in a cut head that required treatment.

She also alleged that Antony’s punch to her chest broke a silicone breast implant, requiring surgery to fix it.

After this allegation went viral and the Brazil national team dropped the footballer, Manchester United who just settled a similar allegations involving Mason Greenwood, were expected to make a statement almost immediately.

However, it took the club over three days before they made an official statement concerning the allegations.

A statement from Manchester United issued today, September 6, reads: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting inquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

The police in Greater Manchester and Sao Paulo are investigating the allegations, which the 23-year-old Antony has refuted.

“I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made”, Antony said via a statement on social media.