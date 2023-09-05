Why Brazil Kicked Out Man United’s Antony From National Team Squad

Manchester United winger, Antony was kicked out of the Brazil national team due to the allegations slammed on him by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Authorities in Brazil and the city of Manchester are already investigating the allegations, hence, the Brazilian national team had to drop him off the September squad.

What are the allegations that forced Brazil to drop Antony

Antony’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin alleged that the Manchester United winger who joined the club from Ajax for €95 million on August 30, 2022, assaulted her and caused her bodily harm during their time together.

She also claimed that Antony attacked her while she was pregnant, sexually assaulted her, damaged her breast implant, and injured her.

According to her, their relationship became so toxic that the 23-year-old Brazil international threatened to eject her out of a moving car.

Gabriela Cavallin backed her claims with a series of evidence which she has submitted to authorities in Brazil and England.

Gabriela ignited the scandal on Monday, September 4, 2023, when she told Brazilian website UOL how toxic her relationship with Antony was.

The 22-year-old Brazilian model was quoted as saying: “I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to get out of the house.

“Antony locked the door and wouldn’t let me go out. I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, and took my passport.”

Antony’s reaction

In contrast to Gabriela Cavallin’s claims against Antony, the Brazilian footballer has insisted that he didn’t assault his ex-girlfriend but admitted that there were verbal abuses from both sides.

“I can say with confidence that the accusations are false,”Antony’s statement read.

“My relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression.”

Brazilian football authorities react

In reaction to the scandal, football authorities in Brazil said in a statement on Monday that Antony has to be dropped from the country’s squad pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations over the assault scandal.

“In light of the facts which came to light on Monday concerning Manchester United player Anthony, which must be investigated, and to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team, and the CBF, the organization informs that Antony has been removed from the Brazilian national team.”

Antony who has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 16 games for Brazil has been replaced by Arsenal’s forward, Gabriel Jesus who scored a goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United last weekend.

This means that Antony will miss Brazil’s game against Bolivia on September 9, and against Peru on September 13.

As of the time of publishing this report, Manchester United who just discarded Mason Greenwood for a similar domestic violence have not made an official statement concerning Antony’s assault scandal.