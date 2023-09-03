EPL: Odegaard, Rice, Jesus, Rashford Score As Arsenal Beats Man United 3-1

Fans were thrilled at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday evening as Arsenal defeated Manchester United in their English Premier League clash.

Thanks to Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus, who scored a goal each to outshine the Red Devils as Mikel Arteta’s side added three more points to their records for the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Naija News reports that Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, opened the scoreboard in the 27 minutes of the game to give the visitors the lead against the run of play in the first half, but Arsenal captain, Odegaard equalised seconds later.

Arsenal struck again as Declan Rice scored his first goal for Arsenal in the 96 minutes before Jesus added the icing on the cake 5 minutes later to put the scoreboard on 3-1.

The Gunners had a penalty award overturned following a VAR check, and United were denied what could have been a late winner when substitute Alejandro Garnacho was ruled offside.

The home side kept up the pressure in eight minutes of added time and were rewarded when Rice took advantage of a corner and shot past Andre Onana with the help of a deflection off Jonny Evans.