Alleged Assault: Antony Appears On TV To Clear His Name

Manchester United’s embattled winger, Antony, has appeared on television in an attempt to clear his name as his physical assault scandal rages on.

Three different women including his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin are accusing Antony of different degrees of physical assault.

They have gone as far as reporting the Manchester United winger to the police and the police in Brazil and England have commenced investigation into the allegations.

Brazil’s national team have also dropped the 23-year-old winger from the national team over the raging domestic violence abuse center mostly around Gabriela.

Manchester United who have announced that they are “seriously” looking into the allegations are expected to suspend the £85 million player just like they did to Mason Greenwood when his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, accused him of sexual and physical assault.

On Friday, Antony appeared on the Brazilian television network SBT, to insist that he has never abused nor assaulted women.

He stressed that he has women in his life including her mother and sister who he wouldn’t want anyone to assault, adding that “the truth will come out”.

When asked about violence against women, Antony said: “It’s totally wrong, 100% wrong. I have a mother and a sister. I would never want this to happen to them.”

He added: “It was difficult [being cut from the national team]. It made me really sad, because it’s something that I’m 100% sure is not true. It’s not easy, we work and fight to make our dreams come true, even more so when we wear the Brazilian team shirt.”