Antony’s Ex-Girlfriend Releases Fresh Evidence Against Man United Star

Manchester United winger, Antony, seems to be in for a lot as his estranged girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin is out with fresh evidence to back up her claims that the footballer physically abused her.

Since July this year, there have been speculations that Gabriela Cavallin is accusing Antony of domestic violence.

But the speculations were confirmed on Monday, September 3, when she granted an interview with a Brazilian outlet and told the world how much brutality she allegedly suffered at the hands of the 23-year-old winger.

Gabriela claimed that when she was dating Antony, the footballer headbutted her, damaged her breast implant with a punch on her chest, threatened to push her out of a moving car, and caused her to have a miscarriage after 17 weeks of pregnancy.

After making these allegations on national television, she officially submitted evidence of the allegations to the police in Brazil and England.

Antony has since denied the allegations and Manchester United has issued a statement to announce that they are “seriously” looking into the allegations.

The allegations have already caused Antony to be dropped from the Brazil squad for the September international break and could lead to his suspension from United just like in the case of Mason Greenwood.

Amidst all that, recently, Gabriela Cavallin took to her Instagram page to share a picture of a woman’s lap which was soaked in blood in an attempt to prove the brutality she suffered at the hands of Antony.

The Brazilian DJ and influencer also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between her and Antony who United bought from Ajax for £85 million in the summer of 2022.

One of the screenshots dated January 15 reads:

Gabriela’s message to Antony:

“But you completely injured me and said those things, broke my stuff.

“Nobody can change or do anything after what happened but it seems like you don’t even care.”

Antony’s alleged reply: “There’s also stuff that really hurt me, you know?

“Because I want you to stay close so we can start over and carry on with the good things we have together

“I also told you nice things in person and I apologized for everything.

“I’m regretful since my first mistake with you.”

Amidst the ongoing saga between Antony and Gabriela, the footballer’s current girlfriend, Rosilene Silva, was recently spotted leaving the footballer’s Cheshire home in Manchester with a single suitcase.

Also, Greater Manchester Police and police in São Paulo have both confirmed that they are investigating the allegations.