Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 11th September, 2023

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has commended President Bola Tinubu for his “strong leadership”.

Biden stated in his reaction to the coup in Niger Republic.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerien military led by Amadou Abdramane, toppled the democratically-elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

The military leadership also announced the dissolution of the nation’s constitution, suspension of all institutions, and closure of the country’s borders.

Tinubu in his role as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – a sub-regional group to which the Niger Republic belongs condemned the coup and imposed sanctions on the new regime.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has urged Indian investors to take advantage of the numerous opportunities to invest in Nigeria.

The Minister made the call on Sunday while speaking to the investors on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

According to him, the government has provided a level playing ground and cleared all the debris in order to ensure investors and their capital are secured in Nigeria.

He added that as part of efforts at building a stronger economy, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is removing impediments to the foreign exchange rate and focusing on inflation stability as well.

The Minister’s words were captured in a short clip posted by the Ministry of Finance on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, on Sunday, condemned some prophets over their prophecy about the 2023 general election that failed.

The cleric warned some prophets fond of predicting elections in the country to desist from the despicable act.

According to Olukoya, the pulpits in the House of God are for saying truth to the children of God, and should not be used for political reasons.

Olukoya stated this during the sermon on Sunday, at the headquarters of the church.

He said the so-called prophets brought shame to the religion of Christianity by declaring unfounded predictions on their preferred politicians in the build-up to the elections.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the South East juicy ministerial portfolios despite securing low votes from the region during the last presidential election.

Soludo said in politics, people do not get what they deserve but bargain with the totality of votes earned during an election, Naija News learnt.

According to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, given the totality of votes, the South East contributed and looking at the ministerial portfolios, the region may not have the basis to begin to demand juicy portfolios.

However, President Tinubu showed a kind gesture and assigned the minister of works to one of the finest and best engineers in the region, who pioneered concrete pavement as the current standard for road construction.

A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad has been grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ahmad was grilled amidst the probe of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on the 9 of June, 2023 suspended Emefiele and ordered a probe of the bank.

The president subsequently appointed a special investigator to look into the books of the bank.

The DSS, which has held Emefiele in its custody since June, had invited Kingsley Obiora, also a Deputy Governor under Emefiele.

Obiora was later released. The agency had also invited Ahmad, however, claims online has it that she was arrested.

The source that spoke with Daily Trust, however, debunked media reports on the arrest of the CBN Deputy Governor.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has shared details of his discussion with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Sunday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the two leaders met in India before President Tinubu departed the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the meeting, Tinubu took to his account on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to shed more light on their discussion.

According to the Nigerian leader, their discussions focused on further solidifying the already strong bonds that exist between Nigeria, and India as well as enhancing trade relations and cultural exchanges between both countries.

The Imo State National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has sacked a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The three-member panel of the tribunal which conducted its proceedings in Nasarawa State, held that the House of Representatives member was not validly nominated by the PDP to contest the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency election that was held on February 25.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the constituency within 90 days.

The tribunal in its lead judgement that was delivered by its Chairman, Justice Anthony Olotu Akpovi, specifically directed the electoral body to conduct the supplementary poll in 55 polling units where elections were not held on February 25.

It held that the PDP and its candidate should be excluded from the supplementary election.

The judgement followed a petition that was lodged before the tribunal by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abazu Chika Benson.

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun State Government has confirmed the demolition of DATKEM Plaza in Ijebu Ode, owned by Olufunke Daniel, stressing that the building “is an illegal structure without an approved plan.”

Naija News had reported that the Ogun State Government had demolished the five-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode, owned by Mrs. Funke, wife of former Governor and current Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel.

A source described the incident to Daily Trust as an act of vandalism allegedly carried out by some political thugs.

In a statement earlier on Sunday, the Project Manager and developer, Engr Olusegun Lawal, described it as a demolition by government officials.

He also confirmed that the government issued a three-day notice of demolition.

Lawal said “not enough parking space, inadequate muster point, and inadequate airspace” were the reasons adduced by the government.

The Developer, however, insisted that “There are no single structural defects on the building, and all relevant and necessary government approvals have been obtained.”

Confirming the demolition in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olayiwola Abiodun said the structure is illegal as it contravened the state’s physical planning laws.

Abiodun said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects, adding that several efforts made by the state government to halt further development on site were ignored by the developers.

He said government officials requested the structural engineer in charge of the building to avail the state of the structural equilibrium of the building, a request that was ignored.

A United States federal Court has begun moves to hasten the request of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to subpoena Chicago State University (CSU) for President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Naija News understands that the court accelerated Atiku’s request after learning that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has only 14 days to appeal the judgment of the election petitions tribunal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria using the requested records.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed Atiku’s petition against the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential polls.

Following the deadline, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago has moved up the date for in-person arguments of the lawyers of Abubakar, Tinubu, and CSU from September 15 to September 12, citing “exigent circumstances” of the request.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ‘to address specific salient issues within the bilateral relationship’.

Naija News had reported that the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed in a statement made available to journalists, carry out a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (today) to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes.

It could be recalled that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, which was also operating in Dubai, similarly suspended its flight as the UAE stopped the issuance of visas to prospective travellers. Emirates had suspended its flight to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate trapped funds.

However, when he hosted UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at Aso Rock last month, President Tinubu directed that issues affecting relations with the Emirates Airline, and issuance of visas to Nigerians should be “immediately’’ resolved, emphasizing that he stands prepared to “personally’’ intervene.

