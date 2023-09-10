‘Why DSS Grilled CBN Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad’

A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad has been grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ahmad was grilled amidst the probe of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on the 9 of June, 2023 suspended Emefiele and ordered a probe of the bank.

The president subsequently appointed a special investigator to look into the books of the bank.

The DSS, which has held Emefiele in its custody since June, had invited Kingsley Obiora, also a Deputy Governor under Emefiele.

Obiora was later released. The agency had also invited Ahmad, however, claims online has it that she was arrested.

The source that spoke with Daily Trust, however, debunked media reports on the arrest of the CBN Deputy Governor.

The source said, “In light of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the CBN, all senior officials of the Central Bank are being interviewed by the DSS and the appointed special investigator.

“The deputy governors are not exempt from this exercise and have all been called upon to provide essential information at different times. It is important to emphasize that this is a standard procedure aimed at assisting the ongoing probe.”

A close family member of the deputy governor who spoke with the platform on condition of anonymity confirmed and clarified that the Deputy Governor is safe and sound.

The family member said, “I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS. She is safe and sound.

“In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process. It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging with unfounded rumours or misinformation.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a vital role in the nation’s economic stability, and it is imperative that the investigative process is allowed to run its course.”